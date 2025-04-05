It’s great to see all those shiny new games heading to the Nintendo Switch 2, but if you’re like me, revisiting classics of the past is like comfort food. Nintendo Switch Online satisfied this need well, and the service continues to scale up its offerings with the arrival of the forthcoming handheld with GameCube games. However, you might know you’ll need to pony up some extra dollars in June.

When the Nintendo Switch 2 release date lands, the Nintendo Switch 2 will debut its brand-new roster of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including GameCube games. While previous systems like the N64 are available for the previous iteration of the portable gaming console, the latest Nintendo Treehouse livestream confirms that GameCube titles are exclusive to the Switch 2.

Whether you’re using a Switch Lite, OLED Switch, or standard model, you won’t be allowed access without owning their successor.

That’s alongside the cost of Nintendo Switch Online, too. When you lock in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, you need to factor in an NSO membership, too. Luckily, Nintendo’s subscription service is relatively cheap. Nevertheless, the lack of GameCube game support for older Switch models is a gut punch. Other features that remain tied to the new handheld include Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat, a Twitch-style space for players to group up and hang out while playing new Switch games like Mario Kart World.

@pockettactics We got to check out the #NintendoSwitch2 ahead of its June release date, and this year’s most-anticipated console is well worth the wait 🎮✨ ♬ original sound – Pocket Tactics

You can pair GameChat with the Nintendo Switch 2 camera, a separate accessory that brings EyeToy-style functionality to your gaming sessions. Additionally, Nintendo Switch 2 editions are overhauls of existing games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, bringing enhancements geared toward the Switch 2’s hardware. Speaking of Zelda, the first three games coming to the GameCube’s Switch 2 library include:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

SoulCalibur 2

F-Zero GX

But how is the handheld shaping up? You can check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on to get our initial thoughts.

