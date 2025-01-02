We might still get a Bloodborne port on the Switch 2

According to new leaks, the Switch 2 is going to be packing some serious juice when it releases – hopefully – later this year. The flagship Nintendo handheld device seems to be looking to make a pretty huge leap in terms of graphics and visual quality, which makes sense considering it’s a successor to the original console and will therefore want to create something bigger and better.

But it got us wondering about what sort of ports we could see on the Switch 2 with this jump in quality. Big triple-A games can be understandably difficult to port to handheld consoles, considering the stark difference in processing power. A Switch isn’t a juiced-up PC rig, and that’s fair enough. But these new rumors are promising a Switch 2 with the power of a PS4 Pro, meaning we could potentially get some massive games coming to Nintendo’s store purely thanks to the fact that their second-gen console can actually run them successfully.

That’s a pretty exciting prospect. Of course, we don’t have anything official from Nintendo regarding the Switch 2 release yet, so we have to take all of the rumors with a pinch of salt, but we’re almost positive that the new console is going to outperform the original. That just makes sense, and so it isn’t too far out of the realm of possibility to imagine huge games like Bloodborne, Skyrim, or The Witcher 3 to appear at some point.

Of course, this also means that games we know and love on the Switch are only going to get even more gorgeous, and we’re excited to see what the new Legend of Zelda game will look like on such a high-powered upgrade. Unfortunately, the leaks surrounding the performance power of the Switch 2 are by no means a guarantee. Most of these rumors discuss the graphical capabilities of the Switch 2 when it’s docked, not when it’s handheld, which, of course, is how we all prefer to play it.

