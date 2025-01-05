Seemingly every day there’s a new Nintendo Switch 2 leak out there, and today it’s the turn of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons. A Reddit user shared pictures of what they claim to be the new console’s controllers, which they found on Chinese forum site, Baidu Tieba.

We’ve seen information about the alleged design of the Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Cons floating around the internet for around eight months now, but this is the first time that leakers have shared pictures of the physical thing. These photos that SwordfishAgile3472 posted to r/NintendoSwitch2 show that if this is the final design, Nintendo is sticking to its tried and true Joy-Con design, albeit with a few slight changes.

The matte black exterior shell and blue inner rail match with a leak from NextHandheld on X, who claimed at the end of 2024 that “baby blue and orange” was the base color combo for the Nintendo Switch 2, replacing the iconic blue and red. Many commenters on the Reddit post have pointed out that the new back button most likely acts as a magnet release, further suggesting that our existing Joy-Cons won’t be compatible with the new handheld.

As a fan of colorful and customizable tech, I’m a little sad that the Joy-Cons’ bright pops of color are being relegated to the inside track. Don’t we have enough matte black options on the market already? Regardless, as someone with small hands, I’m quite partial to the detachable controller’s petite design and I’m glad it seems to be sticking around for another generation.

