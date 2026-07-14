A Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model could be in the works

While the original LCD model only launched just over a year ago, a new report suggests a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED could be in the works. It's still pretty early days, with the source stating that Nintendo is assessing options in terms of display partners and potential costs. Still, it would make sense, given that the Switch OLED proved a popular upgrade on the original, especially for those looking for vivid colors in the best Switch games.

This report is courtesy of Lee Ki-jong of ZDNet Korea, with the information apparently sourced by multiple industry insiders. The article details Nintendo's potential plans to work with Samsung Display to develop a rigid OLED panel for the Switch 2 that would match the current model's FHD 1920 x 1080 screen. However, there are a couple of sticking points that Nintendo has to address before considering production.

For a start, OLED display tech is more expensive than its LCD equivalent, and Nintendo has already faced some controversy for the recent global price hikes surrounding the original Switch 2. Combine this with the rising cost of components, and there's a chance Nintendo concludes that this isn't the right time to introduce the world to a higher-quality but ultimately more expensive alternative to its current hybrid flagship console.

The report also suggests that if Nintendo decides to push ahead with a Switch 2 OLED model, it could go into development as soon as late 2026, with production starting in late 2027 or early 2028. If that happens, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the OLED version dethrone the Switch 2 from the top of our list of the best handheld consoles. That is, providing it's not unreasonably expensive.

While I'm a big fan of the current version, highlighting the LCD as a positive in my Nintendo Switch 2 review, I can't deny that an OLED version would be pretty tempting. Switch 2 exclusives, such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World, already look dazzling on the LCD, but the depth of color offered by OLED tech would likely make them even more pleasing to the eye. Still, we'll have to wait and see whether Nintendo decides to proceed with the OLED alternative or give the original more time to shine.