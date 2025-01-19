In the days since the Nintendo Switch 2’s announcement, we’ve spent hours pouring over every frame of the trailer, trying to glean as much information as possible about the new console ahead of April’s Nintendo Direct. While others are focusing on the Joy-Cons and the upgraded graphics, I’m more interested in the potential for interesting new Nintendo Switch peripherals.

From what I’ve seen online, the Nintendo Switch 2’s dual USB-C ports have gone largely undiscussed, but there are some imaginative people out there considering the implications this has for a range of new peripherals for the console. Nintendeal on X reminded everyone of Nintendo’s patent application from 2022 for what looked like a dual-screened handheld, reminiscent of the DS. Instead, could this be a detachable second screen for the Nintendo Switch 2?

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. As games journalist Nathan Ellingsworth pointed out on X, the company released some “wacky” Nintendo Switch accessories during the console’s lifetime, so what’s to stop them from doing it again? He suggests a camera peripheral with “EyeToy like functionality” for motion tracking in sports games like Ring Fit and Just Dance.

As soon as I started thinking about the potential for new Switch peripherals, I immediately remembered some of Nintendo’s previous out-there devices. Before the likes of Labo kits or the Wii Fit board, the gaming giant released cameras, printers, and even sewing machines for the Game Boy handhelds.

Yes, you read that right. Reddit user Shonumi’s post shows off the three separate Game Boy-compatible sewing and embroidery machines that let you program patterns from your device to bring to life with a needle and thread. Nintendo even made a prototype knitting machine peripheral for the NES all the way back in the late 1980s.

I really hope that Nintendo brings out some interesting and unique accessories for the new console to make the most of its dual USB-C setup. As a massive fan of rhythm games, I’d love to see something like a plug-in piano dock or Guitar Hero DS-style fretboard. Nintendo’s ever-imaginative use of accessories really has the chance to accelerate the Switch 2 to the top of every Steam Deck alternatives list, so I hope the company jumps at the opportunity. Maybe the knitting machine can finally see the light of day!

