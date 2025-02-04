We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Former PlayStation and SIE president Shuhei Yoshida weighs in on the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, and whether there’s surprises yet to come.

Kindly put, the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal was something. While some of my Pocket Tactics cohorts were pleased to see the forthcoming handheld take the digital stage, it’s nice to see I’m not alone in wanting more. That might be a good thing, but one person also eager to see what Nintendo is crafting is former SIE president and PlayStation figurehead Shuhei Yoshida. In a brand-new interview with MinnMax, Yoshida expresses that “I thought the [Nintendo] Switch 2 could have [been] a larger reveal.”

If you somehow missed the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, the console’s initial impressions are based purely on a glossy trailer that shows a CGI render of the handheld coming to life. There’s even a glimpse of a new Mario Kart game. However, if you were looking for specific hardware details outside of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, it was heavily lacking on that front. “[It was] just confirmation you know [that] this is [the Nintendo] Switch 2 – and this is [Nintendo] Switch 2,” says Yoshida.

Despite the veil of secrecy Nintendo continues to employ, Yoshida is hopeful to see what Nintendo has planned for the handheld’s larger reveal later this year. Nintendo is yet to confirm whether it is implementing mouse-like functionality for its overhauled Joy-Cons, but it’s enough to get Yoshida interested: “The only surprise to me was the mice thing […] because the [Nintendo] Switch 2 is more powerful, and Call of Duty is coming, so people might want to play FPS [games] with mice.”

In typical Nintendo fashion, this feature is likely to have more to it than meets the eye. Yoshida says “Because it’s Nintendo, they’ll use it in some weird, amazing way, something that people wouldn’t anticipate. I hope in the next show in the beginning of April they’ll reveal something that is still hidden to us about [the Nintendo] Switch 2.”

In February 2023, Microsoft and Nintendo announced a partnership to bring the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo Switch – an agreement that is yet to materialize. Rumors from Insider Gaming allege that the next title will be a Black Ops 2 sequel, with Infinity Ward left to continue work on its Modern Warfare 3 follow-up in the background. If there is any FPS game in the series that deserves to enjoy a full two-year lifespan, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is that game, but that’s a matter for another day.

