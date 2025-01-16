Are Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live yet?

Nintendo’s next console is finally on the way, but when are Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live? After almost eight years of the original console, all eyes are on the upcoming handheld to deliver some new experiences, including a new Mario Kart game. But, if you’re eager to get your hands on the next generation of Switch, when will pre-orders start?

As one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming recently, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced. While it will be backward compatible, meaning you can play the best Switch games that you own (or missed out on), we still have no news on when the Nintendo Switch 2 release date will land. Considering the stock shortages of its predecessor at launch, it’s no surprise why you may want to secure your order first.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order speculation

Unfortunately, there’s no news on when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will go live. However, a special presentation aptly titled “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2” is starting on April 2, 2025, and we imagine the release date of the console as well as pre-orders will begin after the showcase.

It makes little sense for Nintendo and retailers to start pre-orders without a release date. Back in January 2017, the original Nintendo Switch was announced with a launch date, and pre-orders went live that same day, something we imagine Nintendo is keen to do again. However, some retailers may decide to open pre-orders earlier.

Fortunately, we do know one thing – expect plenty of new Switch games in 2025 to be exclusive to the new console. A new Mario Kart game was showcased in the first look trailer for Nintendo Switch 2, and we imagine Nintendo is working hard to develop new experiences that highlight the upgraded performance, considering they’ll want to keep their throne on the best portable gaming console.

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2?

The most likely place to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 will be Nintendo’s official store, but we expect other retailers to have units in stock too. The best candidates to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from will be Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, in the US, or Amazon and Curry’s in the UK.

Some stores are allowing you to register interest. For example, Best Buy (US) and ShopTo (UK) will allow you to sign up for email notifications when the pre-order goes live – but this doesn’t equate to an actual pre-order.

As soon as pre-orders start popping up, we will be sure to update this guide with the latest information, as well as direct links to where you can buy your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. For now, make sure to take a look at some of the best Switch RPGs or the best action games so you can stock up before you buy your brand-new console.