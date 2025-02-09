Now that the dust has settled following the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, we’re all wondering what the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be. Although specifics surrounding the handheld’s hardware are under wraps, the long-awaited upgrade could be a costly endeavor. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa addresses the console’s pricing in the company’s latest earnings call, and it could be good news after all.

Furukawa is aware that the Nintendo Switch 2’s price will be landing in a different economic landscape. When asked about where Nintendo draws the line on acceptable retail prices, Furukawa says in Nintendo’s financial results briefing that “we are aware that, in addition to how inflation is currently proceeding, the exchange rate environment has also changed significantly since around the time we launched Nintendo Switch in 2017. We also need to consider the price range that consumers expect for Nintendo products.”

It’s a positive sign for the forthcoming handheld, but Nintendo doesn’t have a number ready right now. Commenting on how much the console will cost, Furukawa adds “I cannot tell you a specific price for Nintendo Switch 2 at this time, but we are taking various factors into account.” The Nintendo president also confirms that “there are no plans to change the pricing of Nintendo Switch hardware” in the meantime. When Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live, it’ll be noteworthy to see whether Nintendo goes back on this, and discounts the original handheld significantly.

Previous rumors have alleged that Nintendo’s next console will retail cheaper than rival platforms like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, settling for something in the ballpark of the slightly lower-spec Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s cheaper Xbox Series X alternative is typically available for $299/£250, which is almost the equivalent of a base model Nintendo Switch at most retailers.

On the matter of demand for the Nintendo Switch 2, Furukawa expresses “we intend to estimate the volumes of initial demand and subsequent demand based on the response to the Nintendo Direct that will air on April 2, as well as the reactions of consumers who try out the actual product at Nintendo Switch 2 experience events.”

The next Nintendo Direct will likely give us an in-depth look at its hardware capabilities, potential launch games, and a concrete release date. On the matter of hardware upgrades, a recent patent has seemingly confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will feature mouse-like capability. Not only does this have us excited for how they’ll be integrated, but it’s a big win for FPS game fans too.

