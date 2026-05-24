Nintendo wants to ship out 20 million Switch 2 units in just one year

Nintendo is no stranger to setting expectations for gaming hardware. In the last financial year, the Switch 2 creator shipped nearly 20 million consoles worldwide. The handheld is a raging success, thanks to exclusives like Pokémon Pokopia, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Mario Kart World. As we go through the current fiscal year, the company's goals are modest by its standards, but it does have one massive goal in mind.

In Nintendo's latest financial report, the company estimates it will sell around 16 million Nintendo Switch 2 units in the next year. It's a considerable drop from its high of 19.86 million, but it is likely a baseline number that it's confident it'll surpass. According to Bloomberg, the company plans to replicate its initial success with the console, telling suppliers to meet demand for a 20% increase in production. In other words, Nintendo wants another 20 million units to hit the market.

While this figure is subject to change, it indicates that Nintendo is extremely confident in its new Switch game roster over the coming months. Rumors for the next Nintendo Direct are already out there, claiming that Sonic Frontiers Switch 2 edition is set to appear. According to a report from Dealabs, it will launch on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Eagle-eyed fans will know that date holds a special place in Sonic history, marking the character's North American debut on the Sega Genesis in 1991.

There are also third-party titles like 007 First Light set to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2, as IO Interactive is giving the handheld version some extra polish beyond the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S iterations on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

More recently, Nintendo is also celebrating the arrival of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. You can read our review here, where Daz calls it a "charming, family-friendly puzzle platformer with all the beauty and comforting vibes of a bedtime storybook."

Elsewhere, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream's sales are impressive. However, despite a glowing reception, it hasn't quite triumphed over cozy game darling Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There's still time to dethrone it, though. What will prove to be an obstacle is the hikes in price for manufacturing costs and the ongoing RAM crisis. It's already affecting rival products such as Valve's Steam Deck, and doesn't look to be improving anytime soon.