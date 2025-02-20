With the Nintendo Switch 2 hype train barrelling down the tracks following the big reveal, everyone is talking about what they’re hoping for from the successor console. Well, it turns out it’s not just us gamers who are excited about the prospect of a souped-up Nintendo gaming handheld, but also developers, especially if the rumors surrounding a big increase in RAM are true.

In a new interview with Automaton, a developer told the publication that the Switch’s 4GB of RAM forced them to “compress textures to the absolute limit to save memory.” This isn’t much of a surprise, as if you look out our guide to the best handheld consoles, the Switch 2 is seriously lacking in RAM compared to the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally. According to rumors we reported last year, the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming with 12GB of RAM, three times that of the original and more than the PS4 and the Xbox Series S.

Admittedly, it’s not much of a surprise to see Nintendo making this upgrade, as while some games look great on the original Switch, we’ve reviewed more than our fair share of ports that have left us recommending you play them on other consoles. It’s not true of every game, but Biomutant, Gori: Cuddly Carnage, and Lego 2K Drive all come to mind. A RAM upgrade, plus a new CPU and GPU, should mean fewer sub-par ports for the Switch 2, with fewer hardware restrictions on developers, at least according to those who spoke to Automaton.

We’re also excited to see how developers make use of the rumored Switch 2 mouse functionality – yes, we’re also hoping for a new Mario Paint game – as while it might sound a bit gimmicky, it could make playing point-and-click, puzzle, and strategy games than they are on the original console, which forces you to either use either touch-screen controls, which I hate, or the joysticks. That latter option isn’t so bad until the fated day comes when your Joy-Con controls start drifting. If it hasn’t happened to you yet, there’s still time.

Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that Nintendo still hasn’t officially revealed the Switch 2’s specs, so we can’t be sure of the RAM upgrade until the gaming giant confirms it at a later date. If you can’t wait around to pick up a new console, be sure to check out our picks for the best retro handhelds and the best Steam Deck alternatives while you’re here, with plenty of options to suit all budgets. Or, if you’re more of a mobile gamer, see our list of the best gaming phones.