There’s no perfect controller, but if you’re looking for something that feels incredible to use when playing your favorite games, the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is certainly high on my list. As a multi-platform peripheral that is brilliant on Switch, PC, mobile, and Steam Deck alike, it’s an impressive bit of hardware that is worth paying full price for – and a fantastic bargain if you can get it even cheaper.

If you play the best Switch games regularly, then you’ll probably want a great Switch controller so that stick drift or awkward button placements don’t hold you back. Let me introduce you to the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller, an absolutely fantastic third-party peripheral that doubles as a Switch controller and a multi-platform alternative.

Whether you enjoy playing the best action games on Nintendo’s handheld console or you’re grinding through the best mobile games, the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller works brilliantly on both. 22 hours of battery life keep you playing for longer, and once you run out of juice, the handy charging dock will charge your controller when you’re not using it, so it’s ready for next time. It also offers Hall Effect sticks that prevent drifting (are you taking notes, Nintendo?), so you’re in a good position to enjoy all those exciting upcoming Switch games.

It shouldn’t be any surprise that, considering my praise, our 8BitDo Ultimate Controller review gave it a massive 9/10. We called it “one of the best third-party controller options for Switch,” as well as describing it as a “gorgeous, solid, and responsive controller” for the money.

So, when a controller like this goes on sale, there’s no reason you shouldn’t buy it. For the time being, you can grab the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for just $49.99 at Amazon, an impressive 29% off the retail price. That’s a lot cheaper than most premium options; it’s a must-have for any Switch gamers who dabble on other platforms.

While the deal isn’t as impressive for any Brits out there, you can still get the controller for just £53.03 on Amazon UK. That’s just a 12% discount, but in all honesty, it’s still worth grabbing at that price, especially if you’re in the market for a new controller.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is a perfect companion to the Nintendo Switch, but if you want something a little more mobile-friendly, our best phone controllers list has plenty of alternatives. That being said, anything from our favorite action games to our best strategy games list plays fantastically with 8BitDo’s offering.