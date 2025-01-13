We know your gaming setup is probably already kitted out with all sorts of goodies, but have considered adding the Nintendo Alarmo to it? Of course you have, but on the off-chance you haven’t purchased Nintendo’s latest merchandise experiment, we’ve got good news: Nintendo Switch Online members are eligible for a cheeky discount.

Nintendo originally intended to release the Alarmo this month, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer if you’re eager to snag it. According to a new social media post, Nintendo clarifies that “Alarmo will remain a timed exclusive offer for Nintendo Switch Online members until early March, postponed from mid-January.” Following this, the forthcoming Nintendo collectible will continue to be available “on My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland” going forward.

However, a related post on the Nintendo of Europe X account iterates that “it will be available to buy from selected retailers in certain countries,” casting some confusion on where you can purchase it. Furthermore, the Nintendo of America X account has yet to post a similar explanation. The Alarmo retails for $99.99/£89.99, a price considerably more than most new Switch games.

Fully dubbed the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, it was announced in October last year. Adorned with motion-sensor technology, the Alarmo can enter snooze mode with pure movement alone. Ever wondered, ‘why is my alarm so quiet?’ Want to stop the lush sounds of the best Switch games in the morning? It’ll even know when you’ve stood up and got out of bed. If you want to track your sleeping habits, like how much you move around, the Alarmo’s records feature will keep tabs on your duvet shuffling.

As someone who can be quite stubborn to get out of bed in the morning, Alarmo’s steady mode sounds like the ultimate annoyance to break that pattern. “The alarm will gradually get more intense the longer you stay in bed, whereas Gentle Mode offers a more consistent intensity level,” Nintendo expresses in the Alarmo’s announcement post. Of course, the real topic on all our minds right now is when the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal will happen.

With a multitude of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks emerging, Nintendo surely has a response lined up in the near future.

