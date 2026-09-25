Assassin's Creed Hexe stalks its next potential target, the Nintendo Switch 2

We may see a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the form of Assassin’s Creed Hexe in the future.

The assassin's creede hexe logo on a nintendo switch 2 console
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Assassin's Creed is all about being hush-hush, and we're hoping that this tiny tidbit in a job listing may be a sly way of Ubisoft announcing that a new game is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.

A new job listing, hosted on Ubisoft's site, asks for a 3D Programmer to join the Assassin's Creed Hexe team, specifically. Within the listing, the company asks that the prospect has "Hands-on experience shipping games on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch 2". The Switch 2, eh? Well, the game isn't currently announced for any platforms specifically, so it may well come to the Switch 2 with its powerful presence.

Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe is an upcoming project in the series, but all we know so far is what the logo looks like - which is the typical insignia, but made out of twigs held together with string. To me, the term 'hexe' and the forest-y theme give off witchy vibes, perhaps set in the Middle Ages when trials were abounding. It could also be druids.

There are a few Assassin's Creed games on the Switch family of consoles, including Shadows, the Ezio Collection, the Rebel Collection, and Assassin's Creed III Remastered. Hopefully, if this rumor is true, then we'll have another Creed title to add to the pile.

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Development of Hexe started around 2022, so even with Creative Director Clint Hocking leaving and being replaced in 2026, there's plenty of time for the game to be made since its first announcement. Perhaps we'll get more information soon about what to expect from the potentially upcoming Switch game.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.