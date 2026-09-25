Assassin's Creed Hexe stalks its next potential target, the Nintendo Switch 2

Assassin's Creed is all about being hush-hush, and we're hoping that this tiny tidbit in a job listing may be a sly way of Ubisoft announcing that a new game is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.

A new job listing, hosted on Ubisoft's site, asks for a 3D Programmer to join the Assassin's Creed Hexe team, specifically. Within the listing, the company asks that the prospect has "Hands-on experience shipping games on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch 2". The Switch 2, eh? Well, the game isn't currently announced for any platforms specifically, so it may well come to the Switch 2 with its powerful presence.

Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe is an upcoming project in the series, but all we know so far is what the logo looks like - which is the typical insignia, but made out of twigs held together with string. To me, the term 'hexe' and the forest-y theme give off witchy vibes, perhaps set in the Middle Ages when trials were abounding. It could also be druids.

There are a few Assassin's Creed games on the Switch family of consoles, including Shadows, the Ezio Collection, the Rebel Collection, and Assassin's Creed III Remastered. Hopefully, if this rumor is true, then we'll have another Creed title to add to the pile.

Development of Hexe started around 2022, so even with Creative Director Clint Hocking leaving and being replaced in 2026, there's plenty of time for the game to be made since its first announcement. Perhaps we'll get more information soon about what to expect from the potentially upcoming Switch game.