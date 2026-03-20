New report suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a new version, but you might not be able to get it

We all know that the Nintendo Switch 2's relationship with its battery isn't the best. It runs low quite quickly (and I'd know after marathon stints in Pokopia recently), and you can't change it out if something goes wrong, leaving you to buy a new console.

That may be about to change, though. According to a rumor by Nikkei, a Japanese media corporation, Nintendo may be allowing users to replace their own batteries on the Switch 2. However, this only applies to those in the EU - for now.

The sourced article is paywalled, so we aren't able to include all of the information, but we did get some extra details from Nintendo Everything. What we do know is that this is to comply with European Union legislation. It's likely that Japan, the US, and other territories will follow.

The deadline for the associated ruling - the EU Battery Regulation - is July 31, 2026, so we may not have to wait too long for official confirmation. This regulation states that any portable product with a battery must allow its users to swap, replace, or change them.

There's a chance this leads to a new model of the Switch 2, depending on how easy or hard it is to locate, remove, and replace the battery. While some people choose to do it themselves, a lot of people won't attempt it for good reason.