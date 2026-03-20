New report suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a new version, but you might not be able to get it

The Nintendo Switch 2’s battery isn’t the best in the business, but we might be getting a positive change to it.

Nintendo switch battery replacement - a green charging symbol over a switch 2
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Mobile tech & hardware Nintendo Switch 
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We all know that the Nintendo Switch 2's relationship with its battery isn't the best. It runs low quite quickly (and I'd know after marathon stints in Pokopia recently), and you can't change it out if something goes wrong, leaving you to buy a new console.

That may be about to change, though. According to a rumor by Nikkei, a Japanese media corporation, Nintendo may be allowing users to replace their own batteries on the Switch 2. However, this only applies to those in the EU - for now.

The sourced article is paywalled, so we aren't able to include all of the information, but we did get some extra details from Nintendo Everything. What we do know is that this is to comply with European Union legislation. It's likely that Japan, the US, and other territories will follow.

The deadline for the associated ruling - the EU Battery Regulation - is July 31, 2026, so we may not have to wait too long for official confirmation. This regulation states that any portable product with a battery must allow its users to swap, replace, or change them.

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There's a chance this leads to a new model of the Switch 2, depending on how easy or hard it is to locate, remove, and replace the battery. While some people choose to do it themselves, a lot of people won't attempt it for good reason.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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