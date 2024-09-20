Sport a new Nintendo Switch with these excellent bundle deals

It’s that time of year again, folks. You’ve started asking people what they want for Christmas, you’re furiously scrolling through the internet to find information on that one game trailer you saw months ago, hoping it’s due out imminently as we come to the end of the year. All this likely means you’re on the hunt for a bargain, too. Well, we’ve got all the new Nintendo Switch bundles for you, so you can treat yourself to handheld gaming royalty.

Whether you’re a first time Switch buyer, or just looking for an upgrade, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve picked out the best options currently available, and if you’re eager to start playing some of the best Switch games, you’ll want to snap these offers up as soon as possible.

The Nintendo Switch is a powerhouse and arguably one of the best portable gaming consoles, with an impressively large catalog of games to choose from. So if you want to school everyone in Mario Kart, or zip around Zelda’s world, take a look at the latest Nintendo Switch bundles on offer.

If you’re the sporty type, Nintendo’s online store is offering the Switch Sports bundle for an absolute steal at the moment. Even with the sports games included, it’s currently available for around £260 – which just so happens to be the price of a standard Switch console. So, girl maths, you basically get the games for free.

You can also persuade your friends to finally play Animal Crossing: New Horizons with you, because there’s a new bundle on offer for the Switch Lite where you can grab the game, as well as a Switch Online membership, for a bundle price of £200. Considering the cost of a vanilla Switch Lite, it means you get the year’s subscription and the game at no extra cost. Plus, you can choose between a Coral colorway featuring Isabelle, or a Turquoise colorway featuring Timmy and Tommy.

Considering we’re waiting with bated breath for the Switch 2, it makes sense that Nintendo is keen to roll out as many original Switch consoles as possible, and that’s why we have such great deals at the moment. So go ahead, treat yourself. You deserve it.