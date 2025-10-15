Celebrate Halloween with a Disney-inspired horror on Switch from us, for free

The fall season is truly upon us - the leaves are orange and crispy, nights are drawing in, and plenty of suitably creepy games are popping up. In our Bye Sweet Carole giveaway, you can win a copy of one recently released horror games, with truly stunning graphics and a spooky story.

Created with an art style reminiscent of classic animated movies and Disney's golden age, Bye Sweet Carole blends the whimsical style with a dark and twisted tale. You play as Lana, an orphan looking for her missing friend, Carole.

Scary dark figures will pop out at you as you work through puzzles to try and escape the mysterious world of Corolla - all the while pursued by a figure you've seen before in your nightmares.

We have four Nintendo Switch codes to give away for Bye Sweet Carole. Please make sure to enter the correct giveaway for your region. Our giveaway runs from October 15 to October 22, 2025 - we'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter.

Nintendo Switch - North America region giveaway

Nintendo Switch entry - Europe region giveaway

