Grab a free code for a Poppy Playtime-like mascot horror Nintendo Switch game, on us

Looking for a sweet treat to sink your teeth into? A mystery-filled game where you're being hunted by mascots? Well, we're giving away five codes for Cakey's Twisted Bakery on Nintendo Switch to satiate your appetite.

Cakey's Twisted Bakery is, at its icing-covered heart, a survival horror with stealth elements. You're a child stuck in a bakery where monsters roam, who just wants to find their brother. But to escape, you have to bake by finding ingredients and make the right pies to ward off enemies. After all, you don't want to end up being the next dessert on the menu…

Our competition allows you to win one of five EU region codes on Nintendo Switch, which also works on the Switch 2. Make sure to check your region before entering, as these codes won't work with US accounts!

The giveaway runs from February 18 to 25, 2026, and you can enter here. Good luck - it's bake or die!



Pocket Tactics - Cakey's Twisted Bakery Nintendo Switch codes





We recommend this for anyone who enjoys horror games, especially those like Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy's, where it's a bit dark and spooky, and you're not sure where you're going.