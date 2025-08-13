Nintendo is plugging this underrated GameCube classic into its Switch 2 library

Nothing hurts me more as a Nintendo fan than seeing a great game go underappreciated. Whether they were released on a console that flopped, like Kirby and the Rainbow Curse for Wii U, or they were just lost to an oversaturated market, every generation of consoles has its Chibi-Robo.

There's good news on that front though - Nintendo's latest announcement guarantees that Chibi-Robo won't be lost to the sands of time. While not everyone wants to purchase a GameCube just for a few games that didn't get ported over, Nintendo is saving games from dying on the old console through the Switch 2's Nintendo Classics feature, which sees access to old games when you purchase a Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Chibi-Robo will be available through this feature from August 21.

Chibi-Robo is a 2006 adventure-platformer where you play as a little robot who helps around the house, aiming to help the Sanderson family and collect 'Happy Points' in order to become the fabled Super Chibi-Robo. It's a charming masterpiece - with awesome worldbuilding, fun puzzles, a great cast of characters, and a surprisingly mature and nuanced storyline. It also has that classic Nintendo oddness about it, with the garbled voicelines and slightly hallucinogenic color palette. Plug yourself in to charge up, connect electricity lines, and solve puzzles.

We'll remain on the lookout for any further legacy titles that get added to the Switch 2 - perhaps one day, we'll see Wii U titles listed, although we imagine that to be in the very distant future. In the meantime, enjoy Chibi-Robo and check out all the other retro games your Nintendo Online membership grants you. Your new favorite game could be among them.

