Did Nintendo just tease a new Pikmin game?

What on earth does this baby-centric new Nintendo video mean - are there hidden Pikmin in it, or is it just to throw us off the scent?

a screenshot from nintendo's close to you video showing a baby wearing blue
Nothing says 'Tuesday afternoon' like Nintendo randomly dropping a short film, with no context, no attached IPs, and no preamble. What does it mean? Who is it? Why is there a baby? We've got our detective hats on and are poring over every frame to see what details we can unearth.

The mysterious video, titled 'Close to You', appeared on Nintendo's YouTube and social media channels today, showing a near four-minute short film. It features a blonde baby fumbling around in a very Pixar-esque, or even Cocomelon-like, animation style. There's a tinkly, light piano song in the background, too. Things start moving around in the baby's room, including its pacifier, which moves right across a chair, shelves, and onto a mobile above the cot.

Our thoughts immediately go to it being related to Pikmin thanks to the light setting, piano music, and the fact that it's confirmed that Pikmin are invisible to the human eye. That does beg the question, what are Olimar and co, if not human - but then, were they ever confirmed to be sapien? Then again, we do have Pikmin Bloom, where the critters are integrated into our lives.

Some small hints in the trailer could point to Pikmin. Not only do things move around - and we all know they love to carry things - but a picture on the wall has suspicious shapes that look like yellow Pikmin, and if you look really close at 1:38 in the trailer, you can see a small, red item moving in the background. Coincidence? I think not.

Other ideas could be an entirely new IP, or even Chibi Robo, a teeny-tiny household helper. I kind of hope it's something different, but I won't say no to the next Pikmin game. In all likelihood, we'll get a Pikmin game on the Nintendo Switch 2 at some point, be it a remake, a souped-up edition, or an entirely new entry to the franchise.

What kind of new Switch game do you hope for? Could it be a really cute way of marketing a horror game, or a motion-controlled baby simulator? Only time will tell, so check back here for more.

