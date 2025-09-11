Nintendo, we love you, but your patents are going too far

How many games can you think of where you summon creatures and use them in battle? Besides Nintendo's Pokémon, there are a dozen or more famous titles that revolve around this concept. There's Shin Megami Tensei, Digimon, and, of course, Palworld - to name only a few. Well, it looks like Nintendo is attempting to halt the development of further Pokémon-esque games with its newly approved patent, which appears to copyright the concept of creature summoning and battling.

Fans online are understandably upset. Nintendo is notorious for its lack of mercy in legal matters, with a history of shattering community-organised events in some of its games. This patent is the latest in a series of baffling decisions that Nintendo has made, with many calling into question how far Nintendo will go before it decides to let other videogame companies and its own fans breathe.

Experts are weighing in. In an interview with PC Gamer, video game IP lawyer Kirk Sigmon says, "In my view, [Nintendo's] claims were in no way allowable." The Pokémon Company's former chief legal officer expresses his concern as well. "I wish Nintendo and Pokémon good luck when the first other developer just entirely ignores this patent."

Some fans, on the other hand, think this is all smoke without fire, pointing out the highly specific circumstances in which Nintendo could even make a claim. "I don't think this is nearly as concerning as you think it is," wrote u/LawSchool1919. Difference in opinion online is inevitable, so if you want to make your own mind up, you can read a little more about the specifics of the patent - this article is a good place to start.

We personally hope that this has no broader implications for upcoming games. It would be expensive for Nintendo to argue cases, and it's not super likely that any game would fit the exact criteria for the patent, so we're hoping this is more of a scare tactic than anything with serious legal implications. Only time will tell whether this is the case or not, especially given the impending release of Honkai Nexus Anima.

