Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, see you in Night City chooms

Chooms, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct dropped some excellent news; we’re all heading to Night City to join V as they take the fight to Arasaka. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of my favorite games of all time. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve visited the place where legends are born, and I can’t wait to do it again on the Switch successor.

Without a doubt, Cyberpunk 2077 is about to be one of the best Switch RPGs you can play, which should come as little surprise given how beloved CD Projekt Red’s action game is, even if it didn’t have the best start in 2020. Sure, the game was buggy as all hell and crashed every hour, but I still pumped 144 hours into it and got my shiny platinum trophy. Since then, the devs have released numerous patches and updates, giving us all the experience they promised, so it’s in a brilliant position to land on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Better still, the Phantom Liberty DLC comes as part of the package, and trust me when I say it’s one the best expansions you can play, but after The Witcher 3’s Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs, you probably expect quality DLC from CD Projekt Red at this point.

If you’re completely new to the ARPG, Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City, where our hero, V, resides. You get to choose their life path – Nomad, Street Kid, or Corpo – all of which give you a different prologue, dialogue options, and even missions throughout the game. Personally, I tend to go for Street Kid, but the other two have their merits, too, so maybe I’ll give one of them another shot on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Like any action RPG worth its salt, there’s plenty of action for you to sink your teeth into, and you get to choose your own playstyle – I tend to favor carnage with handguns and some hacking, but there are plenty of other options for you if you want to be stealthy. My advice is to think carefully about your choices; Night City can turn on you in a second.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. If you simply can’t wait that long, I recommend you play some games like The Witcher 3 to prepare yourself for the adventure of a lifetime.