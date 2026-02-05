Every announcement from the February 2026 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

2026 has already been a great year for gaming, but it just got even better with the announcements from the February 2026 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, which offered an array of exciting announcements from third-party games coming to your Switch and Switch 2 imminently. Don't worry if you missed any or all of the action - we have your back with all the news.

Let's make sure you know all the upcoming Switch games announced in the Direct, including a number of incredible Bethesda titles, which we can't wait for.

Where can I watch the February 2026 Nintendo Direct?

As always, you can find the Direct on Nintendo's YouTube page, but we've linked it here in case you're struggling to find it.

Here's every announcement from the February 2026 Nintendo Direct:

Orbitals

This two-player anime-style 3D platformer is launching on Nintendo Switch 2 in the summer of 2026. It reminds me of an anime version of It Takes Two.

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse

This game promises a new deep-sea mystery adventure and arrives February 19th on both consoles.

Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters

This anime soccer sequel is coming this year to both Nintendo Switch consoles. Unleash strong powers from the first game and newly-added moves.

Tokyo Scramble

Join Anne in this stealth horror game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on February 11 - plus you can play with friends.

Valheim

A port of this PC classic, which is all about base-building survival in a Viking world, will be with you in 2026.

Hollow Knight Nintendo Switch 2 edition

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, offering better framerates and graphics, is available now. Players who have the original version of the game can upgrade for free.

eFootball: Kick-Off!

This soccer game, where you create and manage your own club, is coming to Switch 2 in summer 2026.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

We have a release date for this previously-announced HD-2D game on Switch 2. Mark your calendars for June 18, 2026.

Super Bomberman Collection

Contains a number of classic Super Bomberman titles and launches on both consoles on February 5th, 2026.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3rd, 2026.

Pragmata

Hack and shoot your way through enemies in this emotional sci-fi RPG. A demo is available today, and the full game arrives on Switch 2 on April 24th, 2026.

Turok: Origins

Dinosaurs in space? Sounds good to me. This action shooter blends the ancient with the futuristic, and arrives on Switch 2 in the fall of 2026.

Kyoto Xanadu

Join Hirasaka Academy and conquer Xanadu in this JRPG platformer. Available on both consoles in the summer of 2026.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger is finally coming to both Nintendo Switch consoles on July 10, 2026.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok

Head out on an adventure of epic proportions, fighting dragons and making friends. This JRPG is coming to your Nintendo Switch 2 on July 9, 2026.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

The next instalment of MH Stories is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on March 13, 2026. The demo is available to play now, and any progress you make will be saved when you play the full game.

Arcade Archives 2 and Console Archives

Classic driving title Arcade Archives 2: Rave Racer is coming on February 26, 2026, and the following games are available February 5 on Nintendo Switch 2 from a new collection called Console Archives:

Console Archives Doraemon

Console Archives Sonic Wings Special

Console Archives Cool Boarders

Console Archives: Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos

Other announcements

As Nintendo likes to do, a number of games' release dates were announced in a quick montage. We get if you missed it, so here's what was announced in that section.

Scott Pligrim EX - March 3, 2026

Another Eden Begins (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) - Summer, 2026

Reanimal - February 13, 2026

WWE 2K26 - March 13, 2026

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown - February 18, 2026

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) - March 25, 2026

PGA Tour 2K25 - February 6, 2026

Culdcept Begins (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) - July 16, 2026

Goat Simulator 3 - April 1, 2026

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - March 18, 2026

Tales of ARISE - Beyond the Dawn Edition - May 22, 2026

Resident Evil: Requiem

Nintendo unveiled a closer look at the newest Resi Evil game, including a peek at Leon S. Kennedy. It also announced a behind the scenes vlog with a developer. We knew the game is coming on February 27, 2026, but it was nice to be reminded how close we are to it. It's going to be a banger.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

Finally explore the depths of Vault 111 on a Nintendo device - and you best look after Dogmeat well. This iconic title is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on February 24, 2026, alongside six DLC packs. You can pre-order it from today, February 5.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This incredible Indiana Jones title, that's set in between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, will be with you on Nintendo Switch 2, May 12 2026. We've got high hopes that it'll run smoothly.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

It's time to head to Cyrodiil on your Switch 2, though it looks a little different than it once did. The remaster of this iconic entry in the Elder Scrolls is finally coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, so you'll be able to experience all the magic at its finest.

And there you have it, another Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase over and done with! What games will you be buying? Any surprises?