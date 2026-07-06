The Switch 2 is getting an upgrade, but Nintendo is killing off the older models

With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, one thing was inevitable: the discontinuation of the original model. Despite record-breaking sales and a massive player base, Nintendo is discontinuing the older Nintendo Switch handhelds. However, while you might be mourning the end of the Lite or OG model, there's an upgraded Switch 2 headed to stores later this year.

According to a new blog post from Nintendo, the "Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED Model will all continue to be manufactured in 2026, and should be widely available in Europe all year." However, in "mid-February 2027", the company confirms these handhelds will no longer be available. When they disappear from the shelves, it'll be almost ten years since the Nintendo Switch hit the market.

Time really does fly. The launch of the Nintendo Switch is one for the history books, whether you bought one at the time or not. While it doesn't boast the power of console contemporaries like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One from its generation, its excellent form factor and solid games library made it stand tall. I've got very fond memories of playing Fortnite in my friend's attic, way back in the early days of Epic Games' hit battle royale game. I'm sure many of my Pocket Tactics colleagues have similar memories to share.

While these models are nearing the end, the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a change-up to meet European battery regulations that come into effect next year. The next version of the portable gaming console features a removable battery and is confirmed to launch this autumn. The shift from 5220mAh to a 5172mAh battery is roughly a 1% change in capacity. A fresh wave of Joy-Cons is following suit, as players can swap out the batteries in these, too.

It's giving me Nintendo Wii flashbacks. Looking at Nintendo's official statement, battery capacity and overall weight remain unchanged for the Joy-Cons. The Nintendo 64 and GameCube controllers are also getting revisions, but they won't be available to purchase until early 2027.

In the meantime, the focus is on new Switch games, so be sure to check our list of the best Switch games to see which ones are worth your time.