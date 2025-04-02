Tarnsied, it’s time to rise once more as Elden Ring is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, proving to be one of the more surprising announcements from the showcase. I, for one, can’t wait to revisit The Lands Between.

Elden Ring first came out in 2022, quickly cementing itself as one of the best Soulslike games you can play, with its DLC further supporting that upon its release in 2024. While we don’t have a solid release date for the game on Nintendo Switch 2, we know that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is coming to the console sometime this year.

You play as a Tarnished whose mission it is to become Elden Lord, following what I can only describe as a huge mess courtesy of Queen Marika. It features a vast open world where danger lurks around every corner and bosses await to put an end to your journey.

I don’t know about you, but I truly can’t wait to dive in, especially with the new Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature. I’m so excited that I can call on my fellow Tarnsihed for help – literally.

As soon as we have a precise release date for Elden Ring on Nintendo Switch 2, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, you can check out our picks for the best games like Dark Souls on handheld devices.