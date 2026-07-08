Escape the Backrooms on Nintendo Switch 2 with a free copy from us

We all know what the backrooms are. A spooky phenomenon, filled with liminal spaces, where your objective is to get out. Now, classic co-op adventure Escape the Backrooms is on Nintendo Switch 2, and we're giving away copies.

If you like the best horror games, then you're going to want to enter to be in with a chance of winning Escape the Backrooms as it makes its debut as a new Switch 2 game. You and up to three friends can wander through 30 levels, each with an individual, creepy setting.

We're giving away five codes on Nintendo Switch 2. Please note that the Switch codes will be for the NA region. You can read our terms and conditions for more information.

Nintendo Switch 2 NA entry



Pocket Tactics - Escape the Backrooms Nintendo Switch 2 codes (NA)





We love keeping up with indie horror games, so if you're in the mood for more spooky times, you can find some more recommendations in our guide.