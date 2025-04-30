In preparation for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo rolled out a massive system update across its existing consoles last night. Although this new version adds tons of awesome features like GameShare and Virtual Game Cards, people are mad that it made the Nintendo Switch eShop red.

For some context, the Nintendo eShop has existed across multiple consoles and handhelds, and has been orange for the last 15 years across the 3DS, Wii U, and Switch. Given that the Nintendo Switch 2's game cartridges are red, it makes sense to change the eShop's aesthetic to match, but people are mad regardless. This isn't the only aesthetic change to the Nintendo Switch that's riled people up, though.

Version 20.0.0 also overhauled many of the profile icon designs, most notably changing Donkey Kong's 3D model to match his appearance in Donkey Kong Bananza. For some reason, Donkey Kong fans hate this new, friendly, fluffy DK, but we think he looks neat. However, has anyone else noticed that Yoshi's nose just keeps getting bigger?

Of course, this system update also added some huge features to the console, like Virtual Game Cards and GameShare functionality. You can use Virtual Game Cards across all Nintendo Switch systems, letting you share digital-only games with your friends and family. You can also share DLC in this way, so if your friend owns Mario Kart 8 Deluxe but not the expansion pass, you can lend it out to enhance their experience. You can't use GameShare until the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, but it's good to know that it's ready to go on launch day.

Crucially, this update adds the option to transfer your existing Nintendo Switch data from your current console to a Nintendo Switch 2. You can either do this via local connection when you receive your console, or, if you're planning to sell your Switch to finance the new handheld, you can upload your data to a dedicated server and restore your console to factory settings.

Despite the shocking eShop color change, the Nintendo Switch's software update is the first step in ushering in the new gaming handheld, and we're all for it. If you haven't already, make sure to get your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in before it's too late.