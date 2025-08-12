Nintendo wants to turn 80,000 kids into an eSports army, and this is how

Nintendo eSports has faced its fair share of controversy. Between the Smash Bros tournament Panda Cup imploding a few years ago, to the implementation of heavy restrictions on what tournaments are allowed to be played, the company has struggled to find the right balance between licensing operations and being fair to fans who want to play competitively.

Nintendo seems to be seeking a karmic balance with a new scheme, which sees it partner with the American organization Interstate Scholastic Esports Alliance (ISEA) to provide children across America with their shot to become the next icon in eSports. Maybe they'll even manage to become the Nintendo game equivalent of Faker or Ninja.

The scheme, announced August 12, will see upwards of 80k fourth-12th graders across 23 states in America gain access to Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED systems to use in eSports competitions. The gaming giant also plans to donate free Nintendo Online memberships and game keys for participating schools, including the likes of Mario Kart 8, Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3, and Pokémon Unite.

Bill Trinen, VP of Player and Product Experience at Nintendo of America, said, "We support kids who want to celebrate their passion - or discover a new passion - by getting involved in memorable cooperative and competitive play experiences. Working closely with the ISEA ensures that we are creating a fun experience that is open to everyone".

This is fantastic news for the future of eSports, as many children and young people from the region who might otherwise be priced out of participation can find their talents, passions, and hopefully keep the eSports scene thriving for years to come. This shows Nintendo's commitment to futureproofing, and is also just a great opportunity for those who can be involved. Thanks, Nintendo.

