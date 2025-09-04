Another Nintendo retro game hits your Switch console today

Nintendo has done it again with their Classics collection, bringing back an N64 banger to the Switch and Switch 2. Not heard of Forsaken? That's understandable - the game released all the way back in 1998, when some of you weren't born, and another good chunk of you were too young to remember.

This retro game features a failed experiment, which ripped away the atmosphere and left the planet to rot away under the sun's radiation. Crime is rife, and treasure is the goal for those left behind. While you're a bad guy in the Microsoft version, on Nintendo, you play as Earth's last defense, and your mission is simple: kill everyone who is trying to take treasure. And by everyone, we mean NPCs and friends, because this is a single and multiplayer game with a variety of modes.

Join three of your friends in six different modes, including a deathmatch format and capture the flag. These exist alongside single-player, which focuses on Missions. You control a bike that can fire at enemies, but pick wisely: your bike and selectable character have different attributes depending on which one you choose, and each level changes up the availability of weapons and powerups, as well as switching around which enemies you'll come across.

The bad news is that only those 17 or older are able to play the game. Because Forsaken 64 is coming to Nintendo Classics' Mature app, where age verification is required. This is because Forsaken 64's original age rating was T (for Teen) back when it was released. There's clearly enough of a concern about violence in the game to keep that rating in today's world.

Still, this is a welcome release by Nintendo, who is singlehandedly reviving retro games from all different eras and console generations. And even those who can't yet play will find glory soon enough when they reach their 17th birthday.

