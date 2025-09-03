Here's the cheapest way to get Nintendo Switch 2 games like Donkey Kong Bananza

CDKeys has just rebranded itself as Loaded, and it has plans to branch further into the world of mobile gaming. Famously known for Steam keys, it also has several deals to put a smile on the faces of Nintendo fans. Right now, it's selling Nintendo gift cards for less than the amount of credit they have on them, making hot titles like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World, as well as access to the NSO's expansive library, all the more affordable.

Getting gift cards at less than their usual price might seem a little bit dodgy, but rest assured, Loaded is completely legitimate. It's been a part of the gaming landscape for years, offering great prices for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo games - the whole family. Nintendo games always tend to be on the pricey side, so if you can save on the best Switch games, it seems silly not to. Not to mention, you could put your gift card credit towards a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and trust, there are many reasons why Nintendo Switch Online is worth it.

Loaded's discounts on Nintendo gift cards vary depending on the denomination, but right now, the $50 option offers the best value, coming in at a 7% discount, making it the option offering the best value for money, followed closely by the $20 gift card with a 6% discount. Currently, it costs $69.99 to get Nintendo's latest smash-hit, Donkey Kong Bananza, so if you were to purchase both $50 and $20 cards, you could get Banaza for just $65.08. Arguably, just shy of $5 might not seem like the biggest saving, but that's an extra coffee (or cheap indie game), and if you do that with every Switch 2 purchase, those savings will soon pile up.

In our recent Donkey Kong Bananza review, Connor Christie rated the game 10/10, saying, "Donkey Kong Bananza elevates the 3D platformer genre with highly engaging mechanics, an almost entirely sandbox environment, and buckets of charm. This isn't just the game that I've wanted to play for years without even knowing it, but it's the first truly must-have Nintendo Switch 2 release." And honestly, I couldn't agree more. While playing Banaza, I had great fun smashing my way through levels to a mixture of jazzy and pop numbers. DK is incredibly emotive, and the storyline, well, I'll let you discover that yourself.

Even if you already have Bananza, the same trick will work for anything else in the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo IPs rarely budge in price, making a 7% discount a win in my books. Look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, for instance; this is still $69.99 in the Switch eShop, and it was released back in 2023. So, with the game almost certainly going to guarantee hours of fun-filled gorilla smashy mayhem, I'd happily take all the discount I can get.

As a paellette cleanser, you can dip your toes in the ever-expanding library of games available on Nintendo Switch Online, from NES titles to GameCube. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will set you back $49.99, but by purchasing a $50 gift card through Loaded, you could get it for $46.29, saving you just over 7%. Again, the individual saving isn't a lot, but it's a smarter way to shop. Plus, you could always get yourself a tasty beverage with the leftover cash - the perfect treat for a gaming sesh.

One of the most exciting additions is Chibi-Robo, which goes for about $200 these days. As it has already done with many other games, NSO can help bring new fans to a cult classic. Of course, NSO comes with many other benefits too, ranging from DLC to GameChat, so if you just want to play Chibi-Robo alone, you've practically made money when you consider the cost of old GCN copies. (But that also might be my girl math speaking.)

So, if you want to get your hands on some discounted Nintendo gift cards, head over to Loaded and get yourself some Nintendo goodies. We aren't sure how long this deal will last, so best to act fast to avoid disappointment.

If you're on the hunt for more amazing games, be sure to read our guide on the best Switch platformers, or if you like to play with friends, check out our list of the best co-op games.

While you're at it, why not join our community Discord, where you can discuss with staff and fellow fans all things Nintendo?