Switch 2 desperately needs a loyalty scheme after Nintendo scraps gold points

Nintendo recently announced plans to get rid of its gold points scheme when making a digital purchase through the official website or the Switch eShop, with the final date of March 25, 2025, looming. The loyalty scheme acts as a way to earn a discount on future purchases, and although it’s a shame it’s coming to an end, it does open up the doors for the future so we’re sure Nintendo has something even better up its sleeve.

With the – hopefully – imminent release of the Nintendo Switch 2, we can’t help but wonder what sort of loyalty scheme the new console will have now that gold points are soon to be discontinued. They were a great incentive and promoted digital purchases, because you could save up your coins to spend as a discount on future games, and Nintendo will no doubt have something else in mind to help boost sales in upcoming Switch games.

Although Nintendo is soon to shut the gold points scheme down, a blog post confirmed that all of your existing points will remain valid for use 12 months from the date they were earned, expiring at the end of the original earned month. All gold points earned up until March 24, 2025, will be eligible for use as a discount in the Nintendo eShop until they expire, even when the loyalty scheme itself comes to an end.

You can still get hold of gold points until the end date, including those from pre-orders of games with a release date after March 24. So we at least know that the end of such a handy loyalty scheme isn’t to try and screw you over or get out of a few last-minute discounts, rather it feels like a progression to something that could perhaps end up being even better. With the Switch 2 looming on the horizon, it’s unsurprising that Nintendo wants to ramp up the excitement, especially with the number of rumors surrounding the upcoming second-generation handheld.

Personally, we’d like to see Nintendo take a leaf out of other console’s books and incorporate trophies or achievements into their new loyalty scheme. Whether we can earn points by fully completing a game, or trade in hard-earned trophies to earn a discount voucher for the eShop. Maybe certain achievements could be worth a certain amount of loyalty points.

Trophy hunting has always been a great way to keep players engaged, and seeing that shiny platinum badge next to a game or floating somewhere on your account is always met with a sense of pride and achievement. It would be a fun way to herald a new Nintendo era, especially considering how there will now be a noticeable loyalty scheme-shaped gap once gold points are discontinued.

While we’re all waiting for updates on the second Nintendo handheld console, we have everything you need to know about Switch 2 pre-orders. Or, if you’re looking to fit out your current Switch, check out our picks for the best Nintendo Switch accessories.