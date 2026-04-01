Grab a copy of the underrated gem, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, for free

Do you want to win a copy of Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Nintendo Switch 2? Of course you do. Who doesn't love a wholesome, magical adventure game?

You may have seen the game around already. This underrated gem is made by Ember Lab and debuted on PC and PlayStation back in 2021, but it has now made the jump to Nintendo Switch 2. So to celebrate the launch, we decided to give you a chance to play for free!

In it, you play as Kena, who can wield powers thanks to her role as a spirit guide. You can collect small spirits to work with you - a bit like Pikmin - and find your way through the, quite frankly, gorgeous environment. We highly recommend this for a magical experience.

Our competition allows you to win one of five EU or one of five NA codes on Nintendo Switch 2. Make sure to check your region before entering, as we have a separate entry for European codes and North American account-based codes.

These codes won't work on the Nintendo Switch, only on the Switch 2. The giveaway runs from April 1 to April 8, 2026. Enter below!

European entries

Pocket Tactics - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Nintendo Switch 2 codes (EU)





North American entries

Pocket Tactics - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Nintendo Switch 2 codes (US)





If you're on the hunt for some more of the best Nintendo Switch games, we have a list of recommendations with everything from roguelikes to farm sims. Also, keep your eyes peeled for the sequel Kena: Scars of Kosmora, due to release in 2026!