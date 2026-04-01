Grab a copy of the underrated gem, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, for free

We have ten copies of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to give away to lucky winners - enter here for your chance to win!

kena bridge of spirits giveaway - key art with a yellow text box over the top
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Nintendo Switch 
Google Preferred Source Button

Do you want to win a copy of Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Nintendo Switch 2? Of course you do. Who doesn't love a wholesome, magical adventure game?

You may have seen the game around already. This underrated gem is made by Ember Lab and debuted on PC and PlayStation back in 2021, but it has now made the jump to Nintendo Switch 2. So to celebrate the launch, we decided to give you a chance to play for free!

In it, you play as Kena, who can wield powers thanks to her role as a spirit guide. You can collect small spirits to work with you - a bit like Pikmin - and find your way through the, quite frankly, gorgeous environment. We highly recommend this for a magical experience.

Our competition allows you to win one of five EU or one of five NA codes on Nintendo Switch 2. Make sure to check your region before entering, as we have a separate entry for European codes and North American account-based codes.

These codes won't work on the Nintendo Switch, only on the Switch 2. The giveaway runs from April 1 to April 8, 2026. Enter below!

European entries

Pocket Tactics - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Nintendo Switch 2 codes (EU)

North American entries

Pocket Tactics - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Nintendo Switch 2 codes (US)

YouTube Thumbnail

If you're on the hunt for some more of the best Nintendo Switch games, we have a list of recommendations with everything from roguelikes to farm sims. Also, keep your eyes peeled for the sequel Kena: Scars of Kosmora, due to release in 2026!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.