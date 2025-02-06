Be quick, as this limited edition Nintendo Switch just dropped in price

Nintendo and deals don’t usually go hand-in-hand. Typically, the company will bundle games with the Nintendo Switch to sweeten the deal, or there have been some minor discounts over the last few years of the aging console, but it’s a rare sight. However, this Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition knocks the console down to a great price, especially as it’ll be harder to get your hands on one soon.

While not the most impressive option in the Nintendo Switch lineup, the Lite is still capable of playing the best Switch games with ease. As part of the family of great handheld consoles, the Switch Lite focuses on brilliant portable-only gameplay, and whether you’re playing some great single-player games or diving into the best Switch RPGs, the Lite is still a solid option.

Despite the Nintendo Switch’s success, the Switch Lite has had plenty of limited edition models. From Pokémon to Animal Crossing, there’s been a fair bunch of special edition Lites that stand out from your usual colorways. However, one of the most spectacular is the Hyrule Edition, offering a sleek gold version of the Switch Lite that looks as premium as it sounds.

Launching alongside one of the best Zelda games, the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is a great option for fans of the iconic series, but the sleek look makes it an easy addition to any gamer’s collection of Switch consoles – regardless of your affiliation to the Legend of Zelda franchise. However, like other limited edition consoles, it may be hard to get your hands on it months after it launched.

Fortunately, there’s a great discount for a new version of the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition on Amazon. For just $202.99 as opposed to the current price of $299.99, you can be the proud owner of the Triforce-worthy console, just in time for a new Mario game. You’ll need to switch the listing to ensure you pick up the right one, as this is a third-party seller, but it’s one with great reviews. You can also find a similar deal in the UK for £204 at Amazon.

While there’s still the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 to think about, this will give you a fairly cheap way of catching up with a variety of Switch games. Also, we’re still not sure when the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will go live, so this is a great opportunity to get yourself a limited edition Switch at a great price.

So, if you’ve been waiting for an excellent limited-edition Switch Lite to go on sale to play some upcoming Switch games, this Hyrule Edition is a must-buy. If you’ve got some friends or family with Switch consoles, you can also pick up the best Switch multiplayer games to enjoy some co-op fun.