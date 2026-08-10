Turns out, the most loved gaming soundtracks live on the Nintendo Switch

Picking a favorite video game soundtrack is hard, but perhaps it's one available on Nintendo Switch?

best soundtracks news - Zagreus from Hades and Ryuji from persona 5 over a blurred background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Nintendo Switch 
Google Preferred Source Button

The topic of 'best video game soundtrack' is always a hot debate, but have you noticed that the same few names come out on top, time and time again? And more specifically, most, if not all, of them are in the Nintendo Switch family's library.

This isn't just our own conjecture - there's a thread on r/AskReddit where gamers are nominating their favorites, and the top choices feature those you may expect, with some other curveballs.

As per the comments with the most upvotes, the top ten choices are:

  • Doom (in general)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Halo
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hades 1 and 2
  • Ocarina of Time
  • Nier: Automata
  • Outer Wilds
  • Stardew Valley
  • Persona 5

All but two of these games/series are on Switch. I hope - no, believe - that one day we'll get that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Switch port.

The Pocket Tactics team also agrees, with a few of our own all-time favorites making the list. For me, Persona 5 and Stardew Valley's soundtracks are tied for my favorites. Fellow writer Connor is also on the Stardew Valley train, while a lot of us hold an appreciation for most of this list.

While the Doom series and Clair Obscur currently have 1.5k and 1.4k upvotes apiece, you can't deny that the Hotline Miami soundtrack is a very worthwhile mention, and there are at least 1.2k people who agree on this Reddit thread alone. Tracks by M|O|O|N, Pertuberator, and Jasper Byrne really get one hyped.

YouTube Thumbnail

It's also wonderful to see so many indie games making the list, alongside smash hits like one of the best Zelda games ever - which is getting a remaster this year, with a no doubt stellar soundtrack.

The only other addition I'd make to this is Genshin Impact, as that has some truly beautiful orchestral songs with plenty of different vibes, but not everyone is as into the gacha game as I am.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. As an eBay Partner, we earn if you make a purchase. Learn more.