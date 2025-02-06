You may soon be able to read Jujutsu Kaisen on your Nintendo Switch

Some good news for manga fans appears today – Tatsuki Waka, editor of CoroCoro Comic magazine in Japan, announced that you’ll be able to read manga on the Switch “for the first time” this year.

Details on the as-of-yet-unnamed service are thin on the ground right now, so we can’t confirm whether the service will get a release worldwide or if it will be exclusive to Japan. However, we do know it’s due to launch on March 13 this year, and can see button controls on the bottom of the screen. You need to turn your Switch upright to properly use it, too.

The picture that Waka posted features cover art of Unmei no Makimodoshi – All Great Achievements Require Time by Futa Kimura, suggesting that this is one of the titles available on the service when it goes live.

The interesting thing is that there’s already a manga service on Nintendo Switch. You may have heard of InkyPen, a subscription service that offers everything from Attack on Titan to Dilbert to Fairy Tail. However, it’s unclear as to whether InkyPen is available in Japan, so perhaps this new manga reader service really is the first time you can read it on Switch in Japan.

We hope this does release globally, as the capabilities of the Switch – and Nintendo Switch 2, hopefully – go far beyond games. But, of course, there are loads of upcoming Switch games that we are excited for nonetheless.