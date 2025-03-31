These highly anticipated Metroid and Zelda remasters aren’t likely, this is why

Straight off the back of a Metroid Prime 4 reveal, our minds immediately swayed to two of the greatest entries in the series, and with a new game on the horizon, we can’t help but wonder whether this means we’ll ever see Metroid Prime 2 or Metroid Prime 3 come to the Switch. There are plenty of games we all want to see with a new coat of paint, and we’d love to see MP2 and MP3 arrive on the Nintendo handheld as much as the next person. But even we have to admit when – almost – all hope is lost.

During the recent Nintendo Direct, Metroid Prime 4 appeared in an exciting new trailer, with Samus getting some new psychic powers and a brand-new story for us to sink our teeth into. But nostalgia is a fickle beast, and we’d be remiss to completely forget our roots. A prominent leaker by the name of @NateTheHate2 recently answered one fan’s question regarding Metroid Prime 2 and 3, quickly putting whatever burgeoning rumors there were to bed.

It’s now even more unlikely that we’ll ever see a full remaster of MP2 and MP3, and we’ll instead get a port for the GameCube Nintendo Store Online. While this does, technically, mean we’ll get to play some old Metroid games on everyone’s favorite handheld console, it does mean that we won’t get a sleek, revamped version of them like we did with Metroid Prime.

This rings true for other popular titles, as well, with the leaker doubling down on the sentiment on a comment aimed at Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. That feels particularly disappointing, considering both Zelda titles already have pretty solid Wii U versions that Nintendo could quite easily port to the Switch 2. Of course, a new Nintendo console spells new games, and for that, we are, of course, very excited. But we can’t help but mourn the loss of something we never really had.

