Treat yourself to the MySims: Cozy Bundle on Switch, because it’s only $30

It’s the middle of winter, the weather is cold, the nights are long, and it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy some cozy gaming. If you’ve had your eye on the MySims: Cozy Bundle as you burrow further into your blanket fort, then you’ll want to head to Amazon as soon as possible, because it has a deal on where you can save yourself almost a third of the cost on the double feature. Happy New Year, indeed.

The MySims: Cozy Bundle on Switch is currently down to just $31 on Amazon, with two beautiful stories to play through and plenty of adorable, and familiar, faces to greet you. It’s already got an understandable spot on our picks for the best games like The Sims, and it’s a great way to live a virtual life for a few hours from the comfort of your Switch, especially if you can save yourself some money at the same time.

Stretch your imagination brain muscle and rebuild a town from scratch in MySims, and help the magic flourish in MySims Kingdom with this great little bundle, where the only thing that’s missing from the two worlds is your creative flourish. You can fully customize everything around the adorable little characters you meet, with plenty of puzzles to solve, different locations to discover, and interesting NPCs to befriend.

As this great deal is on Amazon, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription then you can get hold of the MySims: Cozy Bundle with next-day delivery. We’re planning on starting the year right, snuggled up on the couch with the best cozy games, and it only makes sense to take advantage of such a good deal.

If you’re sinking some suitably lazy hours into other cozy games, we have everything you need to know about the different Stardew Valley characters, plus a guide on Stardew Valley fishing so you don’t have to get too frustrated at it. We can also teach you everything about Fae Farm flowers if you’re exercising your virtual green thumb.