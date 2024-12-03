We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

These Nintendo Switch racing games will be lost forever soon, get them fast

NASCAR provides a racing game thrill unlike any other, but that excitement will be lost soon as these games are leaving the Nintendo eShop.

Nascar games delisted: An image of NASCAR Rvials on Nintendo Switch.
Published:

Nintendo Switch 

Burning rubber in NASCAR games hits differently, doesn’t it? We think so, as the thrill of high-speed races can culminate in glorious wins that put other experiences to shame. However, time is of the essence if you’re looking for your next chance at standing at the winner’s podium, as Switch players will soon lose access to these games on the Nintendo eShop.

Unless you own a lovely physical copy of one of the best Switch games, the sad nature is that nothing is permanent on the eShop. In a recent social media post, developer Motorsport Games confirmed that it will delist multiple Switch racing games on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. “All NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts but will remain available to play after this time. This includes the NASCAR Heat, NASCAR Rivals, and NASCAR Ignition,” the developer expresses.

Before these games are lost to the digital abyss forever, Motorsport Games will give you a chance to scoop its NASCAR titles up at a discounted price, with “various promotions” set to launch across December.

The latest title in the franchise, NASCAR Arcade Rush, launched last September on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Veering away from the realistic nature of the Heat series, NASCAR Arcade Rush channels the bombast of recent racers like Hot Wheels Unleashed 2.

If you’re wondering what games are available on the Nintendo eShop, here’s a quick rundown of what you can pick up before it’s too late:

  • NASCAR Arcade Rush
  • NASCAR Rivals
  • NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition

The decision to remove all of Motorsport Games’ NASCAR titles from digital platforms follows a statement in October that explained the studio was exploring “strategic alternatives” going forward. “We have implemented a strategic restructuring to further streamline operations, reduce costs, and strengthen our financial foundations,” says Stephen Hood, CEO, and president of Motorsport Games. Speculatively, it’s possible that the NASCAR license has been sold to another studio in an effort to cut costs.

