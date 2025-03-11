Despite releasing back in 2022 (which feels like a decade ago at this point), I still think about Neon White frequently. Offering a cheesy narrative, silly voice acting, and absolutely riveting FPS action, Neon White is an indie gem that should be regarded in the same way as classics like Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, and Hades but is sadly underappreciated. If you don’t believe me, well, you can now grab Neon White at its cheapest price ever on the Switch and find out for yourself.

As an easy qualifier for one of the best indie games of all time, Neon White excels at sticking to what makes it truly unique – the speedrunning FPS gameplay. While the narrative gives you a good reason to blast away demons and includes some great moments that make the small group of characters shine, the solid action is what makes this sorely under-discussed experience a top Switch game.

Narratively, the game sees you play as the titular Neon White, who awakens in Heaven with no memory, alongside a whole bunch of other sinners in the same position. Along with the other Neons in this action game, the group can take part in the Ten Days of Judgement competition – a way of culling demons from Heaven and giving the victor a shot at remaining in Heaven.

Of course, things don’t go as angelically as the Neons would hope, but at least that helps serve up some fantastic action that, for me, solidifies it as one of the best FPS games I’ve ever played. Each short mission requires you to eliminate a number of demons, but a variety of Soul Cards found within each section of Heaven provide an almost puzzle-like strategy if you want to complete each level as fast as possible. The fast pace and perfection required are just some of the reasons why it sits as the best parkour game on our list.

I could talk about Neon White all day, but instead, I implore you to pick up a copy and see why I rave about this game frequently. Best of all, you don’t have to spend too much, as Neon White is now just $24.02 on Amazon – the cheapest price the game has ever been, and with how good it is, you’re basically stealing it for that great of a deal.

Brits looking for a fun action game on their handheld console don’t have as great of a deal, but you can grab a copy of Neon White on Switch for just £30.85 on ShopTo. Admittedly, this is in backorder, so you’ll need to wait for more to arrive in stock, but it’s still a discount over the retail price.

Why sit patiently for any upcoming Switch games when there are plenty of excellent titles you may have missed out on from recent years – including the fantastic Neon White? Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little slower, the best RPGs list is full of excellent Switch games worth giving a go.