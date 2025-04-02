We have the Nintendo Switch 2, but still no new Nintendogs game

Way back in 2011, we got Nintendogs + Cats as a launch title on the 3DS. Now, we’ve got the Nintendo Switch 2, three generations later, and still no new Nintendogs game, leaving us without any cute virtual pups to take care of in real-time.

The Nintendogs series was a huge hit, and, even today, it still has people playing with their little digital doggies and rescuing forgotten cartridges from thrift stores to adopt old pets. So why on earth haven’t we got a new dog game for the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2?

There could be some great innovations using the Switch 2’s tech, like motion controls and mouse functionality, making it that much easier to throw a ball for Maxwell or walk Lucky and Daisy.

In 2019, Imagineer Co. released Little Friends: Dogs and Cats for Switch, as someone clearly felt the need to fill the Switchtendogs-shaped hole that Nintendo themselves didn’t fill. While it’s not quite as good, it does provide some pixelated pets for you to look after. There’s also a sequel, Little Friends: Puppy Island, too. They often both go on sale if you’re looking to pick them up.

But it’s just not the same. I’m grumpy. I want a new Nintendogs game, and I know I’m not alone. Luckily, there’s hope for the Switch 2 yet, as it took a few years for us to get the likes of Animal Crossing on the first iteration of the console, so I guess we’ll just sit and impatiently wait.

There was also a patent a couple of years ago that hinted towards a Nintendogs mobile game, but so far, we’ve not seen anything. It could be something to do with a future release with mobile functionality tied to a console game, but only time will tell.

In the meantime, here’s where you can secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. You can also check out what we think are the best Nintendo Switch games out there – even if the list doesn’t include Nintendogs. Alternatively, to see what actually was announced in the Switch 2 Direct, you can check out our round-up here.