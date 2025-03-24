With the launch of its successor marching ever closer, we’re taking some time to celebrate the successes of the Nintendo Switch. And what a successful console it’s been, as all 100 of the Switch’s best-selling games have surpassed one million sales each.

Thanks to the most recent Famitsu sales report, we now know that the Nintendo Switch’s hall of fame is full of millionaires. The HD-2D remake of the third Dragon Quest game was the most recent addition to surpass one million sales, joining the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the top 100.

The upper echelons of the best-sellers list are filled with the usual suspects – Zelda, Mario, Pokémon, and even more experimental first-party games like Ring Fit Adventure. In fact, over 70% of the list is Switch-exclusive titles. Despite the first-party domination, some of our favorite indie games also make an appearance, with Stardew Valley sitting at just under eight million sales and Among Us at 3.2 million.

Though you might not think of the Switch as the ideal console for action-packed gameplay, games like Dark Souls and Resident Evil 6 also made the top 100 – providing even more reason for Sony to release Bloodborne from its PlayStation shackles. Considering the Nintendo Switch 2’s rumored backward compatibility, it’s likely that tons of these games will continue to skyrocket in sales after the new console launches.

We wonder how many more Nintendo Switch games will hit one million sales before the new console arrives. There are still plenty of great titles out there to explore, so we recommend you check out our best Nintendo Switch games guide and our Switch games of the year from 2024 for more recommendations.