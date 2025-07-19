Nintendo is cooking up a new game behind the scenes, but you don't need to wait months or even years to play it. A fresh playtest is now accepting a limited batch of Nintendo Switch players, and the sign-up time is here. If you love MMO games or the impeccable, relaxing vibes of Minecraft or Fortnite Creative, this Nintendo playtest isn't to be missed. But you need to be quick.

In the build-up to the Nintendo Switch 2 last year, we reported on a new Switch game that merges RPG gameplay with a blocky aesthetic not unlike Roblox. The player limit is increasing this time, though, pushing the capacity from 10,000 to 40,000; a good indicator for the game's success. From July 28, 2025, through August 10, 2025, the currently untitled project is launching a second playtest that functions on both the Switch 2 and the original handheld.

Yes, that includes your humble Switch Lite. The window to submit applications is open but will close on Monday, July 21, 2025. As you can expect, spaces are filling up fast, and Nintendo is allocating them on a first-come, first-served basis. Before you fire off your application here, it's worth noting that you need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, given that the game is a multiplayer experience.

What we appreciate is that the playtest is happening across multiple regions, which Nintendo notes as the following: Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. The process of applying is giving me flashbacks to snagging Oasis tickets last year, as Nintendo clarifies that "applicants can sign up individually or in groups, if everyone in the group meets the application qualifications. Up to four people can apply together as a group."

We've all got that one friend who is blessed with luck when it comes to securing things online, so maybe they're the one to get your squad into the playtest. I know I'll be calling upon my friends to secure us a spot. Notably, players from Japan are to be entered into a raffle, as Nintendo expects the volume of applicants to be particularly high.

Details about the Minecraft-style game are slim, but dataminer 'Sky' on Bluesky claims that the project is coming from the same team behind Nintendo Labo. My eyebrow is raised at the mention of mechs, PVP, and a character creator, though. Could Nintendo have a No Man's Sky rival on its hands? I'm keen to find out.

In the meantime, you can already see how great the Nintendo Switch 2 roster is shaping up with our Donkey Kong Bananza review. Seriously, Connor's going bananas for it.

