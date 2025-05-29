These adorable Nintendo Switch controllers just hit their lowest price ever

Decorating my gaming setup or investing in gorgeous bits of kit is always something that keeps my dopamine levels elevated, and this is no different when it comes to buying pretty Nintendo Switch controllers. Coming in a range of beyond stunning designs is the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller, and right now it's on sale, with some variants now at their lowest ever price point.

PowerA is responsible for some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, and the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is no exception. With the Nintendo Switch 2 now just mere days away, picking up one of these gorgeous gamepads could be a great option for those who aren't a fan of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and want a controller to use.

The best part of the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller, which I used as my primary Nintendo Switch controller for a good year before losing it when I moved house (rest in peace), is the fact that it comes in so many styles. You can get an Animal Crossing design based on K. K. Slider, a Fortnite edition covered in familiar faces, and a range of Super Mario versions too. I'm sure there's something that will appeal to most Nintendo fans.

One of the major benefits I found when using this controller is how compact it is, making it easy to chuck in your bag and take on the go with you. This will easily make a great Nintendo Switch 2 accessory, especially for those who are hoping to travel with their console often and still want to be able to use a full gamepad. If you're yet to get in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, this controller also works with the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite.

Originally setting you back $64.99, some variants of this controller, including Fortnite Sticker Mania, are down to just $30, their lowest ever price point and a 54% saving. It's worth noting that each style is priced differently, so be sure to double-check the cost before adding to your cart.

Various PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controllers are also on offer on Amazon UK, though unfortunately, not all of them and not by quite as much. The biggest reduction applies to the Mario Joy design, which is 22% off, bringing the price down to £34.98.

If you're on the hunt for some great titles to play on your incoming Nintendo Switch 2, then take a look at our best Nintendo Switch games. You can also pick up one of the best MicroSD cards for Switch to ensure you never run out of room on your console.