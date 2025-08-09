With the library of Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games still being pretty measly, you might be better off sticking with your original Nintendo Switch for the time being. Unfortunately, Nintendo has recently announced that it's increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch in the US. However, you can still grab the Nintendo Switch at its original price for a limited time over at Amazon.

Effective since August 3, 2025, Nintendo has confirmed that the price of all original Nintendo Switch consoles has increased, with the OG console going from $299.99 to $339.99 and the OLED edition jumping up from $349.99 to $399.99. The Nintendo Switch Lite has also seen a price increase of $30, going from $199.99 to $229.99, with Nintendo citing market conditions as the reason.

However, anyone still on the hunt for an original Nintendo Switch console is still able to pick up the device at its original price of $299.99 over at Amazon. This could be your last chance to get a new Nintendo Switch this cheap, with no indication as to when the price will increase in line with Nintendo's new pricing structure.

Despite being the predecessor of the recently released Nintendo Switch 2, the OG Switch, as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED, both still occupy top spots on our guide to the best handheld consoles in 2025. The original console is one of the best-value handheld gaming devices you can get your hands on, delivering access to some of the best Nintendo games of the century with decent performance.

One thing to keep in mind if you've not owned a Nintendo Switch before is that you're limited to just 32GB of storage space. While this will easily allow you to install a couple of games, you might find yourself running out of space soon, so it might be worth picking up one of the best MicroSD cards for Nintendo Switch in 2025.

If you're on the hunt for some great titles to play on your Nintendo Switch, then take a look at our guide to the best Switch games. You can also pick up one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers if you're hoping to use a gamepad with your console.