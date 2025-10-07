Prime Day Magic - the dreamiest Nintendo Switch deals of 2025

Prime Day is here, giving you the perfect excuse to treat yourself (if you needed a reason). This time, it's wearing the Prime Big Deals Days name tag, but it's the same thing, really, and I have to say, this year's lineup of Nintendo Switch deals makes it hard not to indulge. From Disney Dreamlight Valley's cozy life sim charm to Final Fantasy's legendary collection, Amazon's discounts cover many of the best Switch games, from comfort gaming to epic adventures.

Whether you're after rare discounts on Mario games, the engrossing worlds of the best RPGs, or something to curl up with on a rainy evening, there's a little something for everyone - and although these games are for the original Switch, you can play all of them on the Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

While the deals are primarily available only to people with an Amazon Prime subscription, there are a few other discounts that have popped up at the same time that are available for all to enjoy. I've picked out a selection of both, and if it's exclusive to Prime subscribers, you can just start a free trial, get all the deals, and cancel before it ends.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition

Anybody who knows me knows what an absolute Disney Dreamlight Valley nerd I am. Will I jump on this deal? Of course not, I already have the game, duh. But if I didn't, I definitely would. If Animal Crossing had a glow-up with a Disney princess's wardrobe, it'd be Disney Dreamlight Valley.

You get to rebuild a magical village, give Ariel her legs back, cook up feasts with Remy, befriend Belle and the Beast, and solve mysteries involving forgotten memories - all while customizing your outfits, your home, and the whole village to your heart's content. It's comforting, charming, and just the right side of twee. You have hundreds of hours of gaming ahead of you, and at just $24.99 with this 38% discount (33% in the UK), it's well worth the deal. Read our Disney Dreamlight Valley review if you want to know more about the game before making a purchase.

Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition

Six legendary games, one irresistible package. Do I even need to introduce this series? Final Fantasy I-VI Anniversary Edition is a beautifully restored collection that lets you relive (or discover if you're late to the party) the origins of one of gaming's most iconic series.

With enhanced visuals, refined mechanics, and rearranged soundtracks (overseen by the original composer Nobuo Uematsu), this 40% discount package is a love letter to classic RPG storytelling. $44.99 for six games, not bad, is it? So grab your console and witness history unfolding pixel by pixel, or read our Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Nintendo Switch review to whet your appetite. This deal is currently only available in the US.

Fantasian Neo Dimension

If, after that, you're in the mood for more Final Fantasy-style gaming, maybe you'll be seduced by this 40% discount on Fantasian Neo Dimension (only 14% off in the UK). From Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi comes this gem that fuses traditional turn-based combat with stunning real-world dioramas. Every environment looks hand-sculpted, and the combat system's "Dimengeon" mechanic is both clever and addictive.

This game is handcrafted for dreamers. If you've been missing that spark of wonder from old-school JRPGs, as we say in our Fantasian review, this one might just reignite it.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

This game is nostalgia done right. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake takes one of the most beloved entries in JRPG history and gives it a dazzling facelift: pixel art, dynamic lighting with orchestral music swelling in the background. Be prepared to feel the '80s heart of the series, just filtered through today's tech.

This remake looks absolutely stunning and magical, and will enchant new players for sure. For anyone who loves big-hearted adventures and beautifully simple storytelling, this is the JRPG comfort food of dreams. Right now it's 38% off in the US, and 27% off in the UK.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

You can't have a Nintendo sale without the plumber who started it all. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe brings this classic side-scrolling platforming fun to the Switch. Whether you're leaping solo or playing chaotic four-player co-op, this game shows that old-school platforming still has serious staying power.

A perfect pick for anyone who wants something joyful and familiar to dive back into, or if you just want a short gaming session of fun between all those heavier story games. Unfortunately for those in the UK, you'll only find a 6% discount in that region, rather than the hefty 33% off in the US.

