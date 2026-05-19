Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller could be crumbling apart, and you don't even know it

In the halls of the greatest controllers ever made, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nintendo's Pro Controller in there. An absolute workhorse, whether you're an FPS fiend or an RPG enjoyer, it's a great option for Nintendo Switch 2 owners. However, it is missing a few nifty features, such as TMR or Hall effect sticks. If you think your sticks are starting to feel sticky or off, don't jump to the conclusion of stick drift just yet. That's because a new obstacle could be on the horizon: crumbling umbrellas.

Stick drift is one of my biggest fears for my favorite Nintendo Switch controllers or PlayStation 5 DualSense pads. It pains me to admit that I've gone through at least three of the latter and one Nintendo Switch 2 controller so far because of the issue. Maybe it's me? Either way, with the Pro Controller setting us back at least $75, seeing 'Akihito's Game Channel' uncover this little-known issue might have you keeping your wallet in your pocket.

In one of his latest uploads, he dismantles the accessory, showcasing frayed, crusty umbrellas underneath each stick. Through extended sessions, the YouTuber points out that his controller began to exude powder and crumb-like spots on the sticks. It shouldn't happen, but the controller's stick shafts use a design to avoid direct contact with the edges around it. Upon further inspection, it turns out the sticks are rubbing against an interior plate underneath the sticks themselves, causing unnecessary friction.

Over time, it slightly shreds the umbrella, causing a bit of gunky buildup. That's the stickiness you might be encountering if this sounds familiar. While clearing out the buildup does improve the situation, it isn't a proper fix. The YouTuber adds that replacing this part entirely would be the ideal solution. However, it's probably not worth it if you don't want to tinker with your Pro Controller and void any warranties.

The good news is that Nintendo is aware of the issue and has set up a support page to address it. You can query any problems you're having there, as well as request that your Pro Controller be sent in for servicing. That being said, reports of Pro Controller problems are still quite rare.

If I can offer you a recommendation, the 8BitDo Pro 3 Controller is an absolute gem and my go-to Switch controller right now. Whether I'm using it with my Nintendo Switch 2 or ROG Ally Z1E, it's another banger from 8BitDo, that's for sure.