There’s one game I can’t bear the thought of waiting for right now, and that’s IO Interactive’s Project 007. The Hitman developer is arguably the modern-day master of stealth action, and a new James Bond game with the studio’s prowess is going to hit different – especially because it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Yes, you read that right. Bond, James Bond is racing, shooting, and fighting his way onto the Nintendo Switch 2. During the latest Nintendo Direct, IO Interactive showcases the familiar gunbarrel sequence from the franchise’s history, this time updated to reflect the recent Amazon acquisition. While the footage doesn’t give us any gameplay to analyze every frame of, IO Interactive encourages players to “stay tuned.”

Project 007 remains without a proper title, but what we do know is that the forthcoming action game sees James Bond at an early stage in his espionage career. Similar to Ian Fleming’s debut Bond adventure, Casino Royale, IO Interactive is placing players in the shoes of Bond before he claims his Double OO license. The movie iteration of the book opens with this moment and explores the character’s journey to truly understand what it means to be embroiled in a world of shadows and darkness.

According to the new Switch game‘s official synopsis, IO Interactive says that it includes “a wholly original Bond story”, rather than basing it off one of Fleming’s novels or movies from the character’s canon. The last James Bond game, 007 Legends, was released in October 2012. It’s a considerably low point in the secret agent’s history, and I’d personally implore you to avoid it at all costs.

A Project 007 release date is yet to be confirmed, so don't expect it to be available when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025.

