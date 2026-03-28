This nifty $299 pair of AR glasses is now an essential part of my Nintendo Switch 2 gaming sessions

When I first plugged the RayNeo Air 4 Pro into the 'JoyDock' accessory so I could connect it to my Nintendo Switch 2, nothing happened. I thought it was a mistake, potentially a malfunction, but as it turns out, it was simply a firmware error that most people won't experience. After fixing it, I had a cinema-style display right in front of my eyes, without annoying anyone around me while playing Donkey Kong Bananza once again, and that's why the standard dock is being put away for bigger, better things.

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The appeal is instantly clear when you use it, but in reality, most of you have probably never heard of the company, let alone AR glasses. The RayNeo Air 4 Pro are smart glasses that won't let you see through the real world, like usual, but instead, give you a display that seems fairly large once your eyes are peering into it. It's a weird sensation, but one that works extremely well with the Nintendo Switch 2.

I received the special Batman Edition versions, which run $20 more expensive, but the hardware is the same - the Batman Edition just comes with an awesome box, the iconic symbol on the case, and a swanky covering that makes your glasses look like the Joker's eyes, as well as a few other goodies like a Batarang-style display holder. If you like DC's superhero, it's certainly worth the extra price, but it's not a necessary purchase if you just want the glasses - you can buy both at RayNeo's website.

I wasn't able to play through everything in our long list of the best Switch games using these glasses - I'm only one (bat)man after all. Still, I did experience Pokopia, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Assassin's Creed 3: Remastered during my play sessions, and despite offering different genres, all three gave me an extremely positive opinion of the RayNeo Air 4 Pros, delivering an excellent viewing experience.

The nose pads and the frame adjustments do require a bit of fiddling to fit your face, or else you'll be peering uncomfortably down or up into the lens, and it's definitely not a great time. However, once I adjusted it, Pokopia's vibrant suite of colors popped into life. The speakers, despite being simple on-the-ear bits of tech, were surprisingly rich with audio, the splash of Water Gun rippling through my ears at a quality I was quite happy with.

If Pokopia delivered a wonderful time with the RayNeo, Donkey Kong Bananza felt even better. Despite having it on an external display that, compared to most screens, looks tiny, the clarity was brilliant, and the gameplay felt smooth, which, for a platformer, is an absolute requirement in my eyes. Bananza's excellent sound design really popped with the speakers, each familiar smash of the material around him bursting out with life.

In reality, the mileage you're going to get out of it really depends on how often you want to use it. If you prefer to stick with a big screen in your living room or that monitor on your desk, then you may feel a little claustrophobic with the RayNeo Air 4 Pro. However, I'm someone who plays on the best VR headsets if I'm not enjoying some mobile games, and that meant the Air 4 Pro glasses felt right at home on my eyes - and even if you like the idea of virtual reality but typically get motion sickness, this is also a solid purchase. You don't need to walk around a VR environment in these; just kick back and relax.

It's worth noting that you may want to purchase some of the accessories. On its own, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses can be attached to devices that display through a USB-C port - an iPhone, for example. However, you'll want to pick up an HDMI adapter or a JoyDock if you're looking to use it for consoles and PCs or the Nintendo Switch, respectively. For the latter, make sure to update the firmware using a laptop or PC if you experience any issues with it not displaying; in most cases, you won't have to worry about that.

So, if you've been wanting to have a cinema-style display right in your eyes, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro is, well, exactly that. Trust me - enjoying the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer on the equivalent of a private movie screen was absolutely incredible.