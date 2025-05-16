Nintendo Switch 2 could get a Red Dead Redemption 2 port before the year ends

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is just weeks away, and it looks to be an impressive launch, with a flurry of first- and third-party games, including a brand new Mario Kart game, Hogwarts Legacy, and numerous Switch 2 upgrades for games like Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of Kingdom. However, it appears as though Switch 2 players might get a great surprise later this year in the form of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Earlier this year, rumors began to swirl about numerous third-party games coming to the Nintendo Switch, and I was delighted to see that they were true for Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring. RDR2 was also among the rumored new Switch games, but it didn't appear during the Nintendo Direct last month. Well, according to Gamereactor, it's possible that the Red Dead Redemption 2 port will still arrive on the new hardware this year.

Numerous sources have told the publication that the game might come to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year. While rumors are exciting, it's important to keep your expectations in check until things become a bit more concrete. However, RDR2 coming to Nintendo Switch 2 makes a lot of sense, especially following the delay of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 2026.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best action games you can play, many also herald it as one of the best games of all time. Admittedly, I never quite got on the RDR2 train; maybe it's because I was scared that Arthur and Dutch would rob the one I was on. Or perhaps it's because it's a bit too slow for me. Either way, I can still say I understand why people love it so much; it certainly deserves all of the love and accolades.

Rockstar released Red Dead Redemption 2 in October 2018, eight years after the release of the first one. It follows the story of Arthur Morgan, taking place before John Marston's adventure, though the beloved outlaw is in the prequel, being part of the same gang as Arthur.

As exciting as the idea of a Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 port is, it's best to take these rumors with a pinch of salt, even if the delay of GTA VI and the presence of RDR on the first Switch make this a likely scenario. If you're yet to secure the new console, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide.