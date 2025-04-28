Few games have such a distinct personality as Sifu. It’s utterly brutal, challenging, and full of action in all of the best ways, and with such a unique death mechanic tied directly to the gameplay loop, it feels more impactful than any fighting or beat ‘em up game I’ve played – and I’ve played a lot. If you’ve been missing out on this title (or just want to beat it on Switch), you can now get Sifu at its lowest price on the console.

Many action games will give you a rush of excitement, a chaotic whirlwind of combat and explosions, before the credits roll. Sifu isn’t like that. This game rewards your patience through trial and error, a challenge that many fans of soulslike games will be familiar with. However, it’s still full of Kung-Fu fighting and equally full of impactful moments that keep your blood pumping.

It’s a classic story of revenge. No allies, no powers, you play as a young student who witnesses the assassination of his teacher (or sifu), and goes to defeat those who took their family away. That’s only a brief synopsis of this fighting game, but with the vibrant, stylized visuals, it’s a narrative that is delivered spectacularly well, but it also sets you up for the impressive combat.

The enemies found in every one of Sifu’s levels aren’t willing to let you beat them up for the fun of it. Instead, every fight is a dance, balancing between life and death. As you survive more levels, you’ll be able to unlock new skills to win further battles, but death is always waiting. With the help of a magical amulet, you’ll return to life, but you’ll also age, making your strikes more powerful and your body (health) weaker.

That adds a complexity that rivals even strategy games. Do you take death for more strength, or stay alive to survive future levels? Each time you play a level and hope to get further along than ever before in your quest for vengeance, it adds a lot of depth to your playthrough. The interesting mechanic alone makes it a must-play on your handheld console, but there’s a lot to love about Sifu.

Right now, you can get Sifu at its lowest price for just $24.99 on Amazon – an impressive 31% off the original price, and giving you the perfect opportunity to dive into this unique blend of fighting action and roguelike game mechanics. Even years after release, I still regularly think about this game, which is why I strongly suggest getting it, even if you’ve made your Switch 2 pre-orders already. I’d be very surprised if it’s not one of the games that are compatible with the next console anyway.

