Grab two super Sonic games on Switch for a 38% discount

We love a sale on Switch games, and this Sonic double pack is going for a great price right now - so grab it while you can.

Looking for something new to play? Well, we’ve found the Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing double pack on sale for a steal right now, and we recommend you grab it if you’re a fan of the blue blur – or need to keep the kids entertained.

For just $25, the double pack features two excellent games on Nintendo Switch – Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing. The games come on a single cartridge, so there’s no inconvenient swapping if you want to hop between the titles.

Sonic Mania is on our list of the best Sonic games for a reason. It blends both the past and present in a perfect platformer package, bringing back old levels we know and love from the franchise’s 25-year span.

Of course, who could forget Team Sonic Racing? There are some excellent racing games on Switch, but sometimes we’re bored of throwing mushrooms around and want to play with other characters. Team Sonic Racing lets you choose anyone from Shadow to Blaze to zoom around as with up to four friends locally, eight wirelessly, or races of 12 online.

We’re sure you’re as eager as us for a new Sonic game, so you can see what we know about any potential releases in our guide. To get ready for the hedgehog himself, you can get yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order now, too.

